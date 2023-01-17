 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subsidies, better road connectivity, faster clearances 'magnets' attracting global investors to Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Here for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Shinde told PTI in an interview that he has met a host of potential investors in just two days of visit and they have shown keen interest in investing in the state and plan to immediately visit Mumbai to put their plans into action.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

Having signed MoUs worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore with global investors in just two days here, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the 'magnets' that have worked in favour of his state include promise of subsidies, faster clearances and an impressive road infrastructure.

Asked what Maharashtra can offer better than other Indian states to foreign investors, Shinde said the state is committing to offer a lot more than others, including by way of subsidies, better infrastructure and faster clearances.

"Whatever they want, we are ready to offer and the state government is fully committed to fulfilling all their genuine demands. Road connectivity is one of our biggest assets and industry is also getting attracted to our state because of our access control roads," Shinde told PTI.

According to experts, access control roadways system ensures seamless and fast movement of heavy and fast moving vehicles and also prevents stray animals from coming onto main highways.

Asked about the new areas of growth as Maharashtra has been an industrialised state for a long time with significant presence of automobiles, defence and various other sectors, he said there is still a huge potential including in various new areas.