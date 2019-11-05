Subhash Chandra may lose control of Zee Entertainment as lenders to sell pledged shares: Report

Subhash Chandra may soon lose control of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) as lenders prepare to sell their pledged shares, Mint reports.

Asset managers, non-bank lenders and foreign portfolio investors, who had extended loans to ZEEL’s promoters, plan to put their pledged shares in an escrow account, the report said.

The group of lenders, who have transferred a 10.77 percent stake into the escrow account, have already begun discussions with potential investors, the report said.

Sony Corp and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp have expressed interest in buying Zee’s shares that will be placed for sale in the escrow account, a source told the newspaper.

“The escrow account will be created early this week and the bidding will start thereafter," the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“In its endeavour to seamlessly distribute the sale proceeds to all lenders, Essel Group has appointed credible investment bankers to lead the divestment process,” a ZEEL spokesperson told Mint.

Chandra’s Essel Group companies own a 22.37 percent promoter stake in ZEEL. Out of this, 21.48 percent has been pledged as collateral against finances availed by Essel Group.

This group of lenders are the second lot to consider selling the pledged shares. VTB Capital has already secured rights to monetise 10.71 percent of Essel Media’s stake in ZEEL.

The company has appointed JP Morgan and Citigroup Global Markets to help shortlist buyers for the pledged shares, the report said.

VTB Capital is a subsidiary of Russian financial services company VTB Group.