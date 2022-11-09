Style rotation is key, add equities for long-term if under-allocated: Axis Securities

Axis Securities on November 9 released its Multi Asset Strategy Report for October 2022, which says the company feels style rotation is “key” and that adding equities for the long-term — if under-allocated— is the way to go.

Here’s what the financial services advices across asset types.

Moderation in COVID-19 cases

As per the report, moderation in Covid-19 cases continued in October 2022, when compared to previous months. “A moderation in the rise of Covid-19 cases was observed throughout October 2022, providing a much-needed relief against the previously anticipated Covid 4.0.”

The report credits the government’s large-scale vaccination drive which picked up pace and touched the 219.6 crore milestone as of November 4 for moderating Covid 3.0 and ensuring “the majority of the population is already vaccinated”.

“India’s economic activities are picking up momentum… and have been revived to pre-Covid levels” during the festive period, it said.

GST collection maintained at higher levels

The report noted that high-frequency indicators such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections were maintained at higher levels due to increased retail and recreation mobility. GST collection stood at 1.51 lakh crore for October 2022 — above pre-pandemic levels — but below all-time high collections in April 2022.

“It thus remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for 15 consecutive months – an encouraging sign in terms of government tax collection and overall fiscal situation,” the report stated.

The report noted that economic activities have continued the pace in October 2022, but with some moderation seen sequentially in bills and energy demand due to the external sector.

“Even with the softer external sector, domestic demand has been encouraging. Electricity generation posted a growth of 0.5 percent in Oct’22 on account of the high base in September 2022 as enthusiasm towards the festive season continues leading to a pick-up in other economic activities,” it added.

Other key observations it noted include:

— E-way bills at 7.7 crore in October 2022 stood higher than the pre-pandemic average, indicating the continuation of the economic activities.

— Despite inflationary pressure post the fall in September 2022, PMI services rose to 55.1 in October 2022, suggesting robust domestic demand with the festival season kicking in.

— Non-food credit growth is gradually picking up from the last few months and posted an encouraging growth of 15.7 percent in September 2022.

— Healthy pickup was seen in the Services and Agriculture sectors.

Equities – Dollar index, earnings to drive market

Axis Securities noted that the Indian market has shown resilience over the past couple of months and outperformed major global markets by healthy margins, thanks to a “robust and better economic outlook than other emerging markets”.

It noted that the Nifty50 has been up 1 percent since last Diwali, while the S&P 500 and Emerging Market indices have in comparison crashed 16 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

After a volatile and mixed-results September, the Nifty50 recovered and reclaimed its 18,000 mark on October 31, backed off domestic themes and cyclical export-oriented themes.

The report expects the Indian market will in the near term continue to follow the Q2FY23 earnings and macroeconomic data, while poised to likely outperform the global market over the medium to long term, due to its robust economic outlook.

“We maintain our Nifty March 2023 target to 18,400 by valuing it at 20x on FY24 earnings as against 22x earlier. We recommend investors to maintain good liquidity (10 percent) to use dips in the market in a phased manner to build a position in quality companies (where the earnings visibility is very high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months,” the report said.

Fixed income

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s rate hikes were undertaken to front-load interest rates to combat macroeconomic inflationary pressures, rising oil and commodities prices, the report noted.

“We may expect more hikes in the upcoming MPCs as the terminal rates are not highlighted in September 2022 policy statement. However, the quantum of hikes might be lesser than the current one. The market will continue to monitor rising Brent crude and commodity prices, the direction of the dollar, and global policy changes in the near term. We also believe that the yield curve would flatten further going ahead and the shorter end of the yield would move higher in H2FY23 as compared to the higher end of the yield,” the report added.

It noted that the higher end of the yield remains cautious due to policy normalization, higher inflation expectations, and the higher government-borrowing program for FY23. “We recommend a Quality approach for bonds with some non-AAA exposure based on risk appetite,” it said.

Gold, the best-performing asset class in first 10 months of 2022

As an asset class, Gold has been the beneficiary of high volatility in the equity market since 24th Feb'22, driven by the prevailing geopolitical crisis, rising inflationary expectations, and rising oil and commodity prices. These macro developments are limiting the performance of equity as an asset class and a clear direction is likely to emerge only after the volatility settles at a lower level for a longer time.

“Until then, gold will continue to find an edge over other asset classes. It would continue to be treated as the flight-to-safety instrument as slowdown risk mounts over the US market led by aggressive rate hike expectations,” the report noted.

Axis Securities states that based on the current macroeconomic development, gold will continue to be the preferred asset class until uncertainties over the Russia Ukraine crisis fades and it will continue to attract investments as a proven hedge against other asset classes. “We continue our Neutral stance on Gold and recommend a ‘Buy-on-Dips’ strategy,” it added.

Currency, Rupee performs comparatively well

While the report noted that volatility in Indian currency has continued for October 2022, led by the stronger dollar. Further, in the first week of Nov’22, The US Federal Reserve increased the rate further by 75bps (on an expected line), but the overall tone was hawkish giving more room for USD strengthening going forward.

“Since January 2022, the Indian currency has performed well and it has been stable vis-à-vis other emerging market currencies of China, Poland, and Hungary. This was primarily because of a higher foreign exchange reserve, robust growth outlook, and macroeconomic stability,” it noted.