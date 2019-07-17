App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Study in India: Govt to welcome top global institutes to set up local campuses

Foreign universities are allowed to set up campuses in India provided that they have a joint venture partner in the country

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Fast tracking its Study in India program, the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) will start engaging with the top 200 universities in the world to help them set up campuses in India

The ministry officials will soon meet officials from the foreign educational institutions to gauge the requirement in terms of legislation.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the government will have a proper entry and exit mechanism for the institutes. They will be treated on par with the norms applicable to Indian universities.

At present, foreign universities are allowed to set up campuses in India provided that they have a joint venture partner in the country. This involves finding land and then setting up a campus along with the JV campus.

As per the QS World University Rankings 2019, Massachusetts Institute of Technology followed by Stanford University and Harvard University were the top three educational institutions in the world. The other major ones in the top 200 include University of Oxford, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo and Purdue University.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Indian Institute of Science are the only two Indian educational institutions in the top 200 list.

In the initial phase, the ministry will engage with the interested institutes to ascertain their requirements in terms of land and infrastructure. The regulations will be framed accordingly.

“This will ensure that the cost of education will significantly come down if the global education majors set up Indian campuses. While not all institutes will be interested, a window of opportunity is being provided,” an official said.

However, if select institutes are allowed into India, it is also likely that there will be a facility for twinning programmes where students could also get a chance to complete a portion of the course abroad. These courses could be done in partnership with Indian and international institutes.

It is expected that a law will be formulated that needs to be passed by both the houses of the Parliament. Sources said that at least 15 institutes from Europe and South East Asia have expressed interest to set up a campus in India.

This is not the first time that the government is proposing entry of foreign institutions through an India campus. The Foreign Educational (Regulations of Entry and Operations) Bill 2010 proposed to allow international institutes to enter India and set up campuses in the country. However, it has been a long wait since then because the lawmakers could not come to a consensus on the model.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

