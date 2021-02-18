Study in India: 50,000 international students registered so far, says education minister

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that 50,000 international students have registered for the 'Study in India' scheme so far. This scheme aims to attract foreign students to Indian educational institutes.

Speaking at the Assocham National Education Summit 2021, Nishank said that there is a high interest among international students to pursue higher education in India.

"We have 1,000 students from ASEAN nations pursuing research activities. In addition, we are also inviting the top international universities to set up campuses in India. This will make India the world leader in education," he added.

'Study in India' as a concept was first mooted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Union Budget speech in July 2019. This scheme will not just allow foreign students easier entry into educational courses in India and enable access the local job market, but also set up requisite infrastructure facilities for them.

Focus on NEP 2020 implementation

During his virtual address, the education minister said that the National Education Policy (2020) would also help attract students (Indian and international) to pursue higher education in India.

"NEP 2020 is India-centric but also has equal emphasis on research and innovation. Students have the flexibility to study courses from across streams and can also enter/exit college programmes as per their preferences," he added.

Throwing light on the issue of brain-drain, Nishank said that close to 800,000 Indian students that go abroad every year can be encouraged to stay back since NEP 2020 provides them the flexibility and also career-advancement opportunities.

"We will tell the world that we are Atmanirbhar Bharat or self reliant. This will attract young minds to India. Make-in-India is an idea which our youth is excited about," he added.

NEP 2020 allows the top 200 universities from across the world to set up campuses in India. A legislative framework will also be initiated to give a special dispensation to these institutes.