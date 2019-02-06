App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Greater efforts will be needed to reduce fiscal deficit: IMF
Recommended articleGreater efforts will be needed to reduce fiscal deficit: IMF

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Student leaders say no talk of jobs in Interim Budget, will march to Parliament on February 7

N Sai Balaji, the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, said, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will come to young India for one more chance. But this time we are not going to give him any chance as our PM. Modi has ruined our future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Student leaders accused the Union government of presenting an Interim Budget that was silent on the issue of jobs and employment opportunities for youth in the country. Students under various outfits will march from the historic Red Fort to Parliament on Thursday in protest, they said in a joint statement.

N Sai Balaji, the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, said, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will come to young India for one more chance. But this time we are not going to give him any chance as our PM. Modi has ruined our future.

Through our unity we are going to ensure all vacant government jobs are filled, 10 per cent of GDP is spent on education, gender and social justice is ensured."

Student leaders from AISA, Pinjra tod, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Youth for Swaraj etc. argued how the budget was conspicuous by its silence on the issue of jobs, except for pompously declaring that job-seekers have turned job-creators in India.

"This is a huge blow to the youth of the country who are suffering from massive unemployment rate in the wake of demonetisation. The budget is equally silent about the key demands of regularisation and minimum wages raised by employees," they said in the statement.

Shivani from CYSS said campuses have been turned into "war zones" by the Modi government.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #jobs #Parliament

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.