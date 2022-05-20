Student admissions | Nine central universities get exemption from UGC's common entrance test

Nine central universities – eight in northeastern states and one in Uttarakhand -- are not required to admit students either for under graduation or post-graduation level courses based on the much-talked-about Central University Common Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022-23.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given relaxation to these universities after state governments concerned wrote to the Union Education Ministry and sought exemption from CUET this year. These states have cited several reasons including limited digital connectivity, poor infrastructure and geographical conditions for seeking exemption from CUET this year, as per a UGC letter reviewed by Moneycontrol.

These universities include Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University (Arunachal Pradesh), Manipur University, Assam University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand.

It means that these nine central varsities and their affiliate colleges will not admit students based either on CUET UG or CUET PG entrances. Instead, they will continue to admit students based on their previous rules at an individual university level, as per a UGC letter written to these universities. Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the UGC letter sent on May 19 evening.

“With reference to the representation received from the NER (northeastern region) CUs and NER state governments, and Ministry of Education letter…the undersigned is directed to inform you that considering the operational difficulties in conducting the exam of CUET i.e the issue of geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure etc, it has been decided that central universities of north eastern regions…as well as HNB Garwal University Uttarakhand may take admission…as per the past practice instead of CUET for the year 2022-23 only,” UGC has written in its letter addressing the registrar of these varsities.

The relaxation from the education regulator, which had earlier said that CUET-UG is mandatory for all central varsities, comes as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a two-day visit to Guwahati and Shillong to attend a series of education and research events.