App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stop acting like squabbling kids: SPJIMR's Ananth Narayan to RBI and North Block

"Iran and oil prices are coming down, China-US possibly making up, dollar weaker and midst of all this, it's the last thing we need that people outside starting to question us." Narayan said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After reports of mounting tension between the ministry of finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the autonomy of monetary policy, Ananth Narayan, professor, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), said the central bank and the North Block must stop acting like squabbling kids and act with maturity that the country requires at this point in time.

Narayan told CNBC-TV18, "It's great that we have fantastic external context right now and that is a huge relief. Iran and oil prices are coming down, China-US possibly making up, dollar weaker and midst of all this, it's the last thing we need that people outside starting to question us."

The row was sparked off last week when RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya in a hard-hitting speech warned that undermining central bank's independence could be "potentially catastrophic", possible indication of the RBI being pushed to relax its policies ahead of general elections next year.

According to media reports, government had sent at least three letters on different issues under Section 7 of the RBI Act that gives it powers to issue any direction to the central bank governor on matters of public interest.

related news

The standoff was in relation to RBI's handling of weak public sector banks, tight liquidity in the market and ways of resolving bad loans in the power sector. Some reports claimed that RBI governor Urjit Patel was considering stepping down if the government were to issue an unprecedented direction.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.