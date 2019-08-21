Stimulus efforts amid slowdown are counterproductive: Ruchir Sharma

Efforts for more stimulus when an economy slows down are counterproductive, said Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist and head of Emerging Markets Equity, Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"...we grew very rapidly when the population growth rate was surging everywhere. We think we can achieve the same growth rates on the back of stimulus and that is where I have a fundamental disagreement with a policy prescription of many people which is that every time the economy slows down, we want to head towards implementing even more stimulus. I think that is counterproductive," Sharma said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sharma said that the slowdown in the global economy is not new and has been existing for a decade now.

"It (slowdown) is not something which began after Trump came to office or after the trade wars began. Sure, those things are accelerating some of the declines but the slowdown in the global economy has been going on for this entire decade. There is not a single economy in the world today that is growing at a pace of above 8 percent.

"In China, in India, everywhere I go, there are talks of a global slowdown and a lot of it has to do with these global factors as I said, which is that in China, for example, you have a shrinking working-age population. In the wake of that, it is very difficult for the economy there to grow at the rate of 6 percent or so. So I think that in every single region, we need to bring down what is the definition of economic success rather than just keep blaming this entire thing on trade wars," Sharma added.