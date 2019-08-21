App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stimulus efforts amid slowdown are counterproductive: Ruchir Sharma

Sharma said that the slowdown in the global economy is not new and has been existing for a decade now.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Efforts for more stimulus when an economy slows down are counterproductive, said Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist and head of Emerging Markets Equity, Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"...we grew very rapidly when the population growth rate was surging everywhere. We think we can achieve the same growth rates on the back of stimulus and that is where I have a fundamental disagreement with a policy prescription of many people which is that every time the economy slows down, we want to head towards implementing even more stimulus. I think that is counterproductive," Sharma said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sharma said that the slowdown in the global economy is not new and has been existing for a decade now.

Close

"It (slowdown) is not something which began after Trump came to office or after the trade wars began. Sure, those things are accelerating some of the declines but the slowdown in the global economy has been going on for this entire decade. There is not a single economy in the world today that is growing at a pace of above 8 percent.

related news

"In China, in India, everywhere I go, there are talks of a global slowdown and a lot of it has to do with these global factors as I said, which is that in China, for example, you have a shrinking working-age population. In the wake of that, it is very difficult for the economy there to grow at the rate of 6 percent or so. So I think that in every single region, we need to bring down what is the definition of economic success rather than just keep blaming this entire thing on trade wars," Sharma added.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Ruchir Sharma

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.