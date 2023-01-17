 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling rises on UK job data, yen near 7-month high as BOJ decision looms

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

The yen was perched near seven-month highs as investors held their breath for a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Sterling edged up on Tuesday after data showed the pace of pay growth in Britain, closely watched by the Bank of England as it gauges how much higher to raise interest rates, accelerated again.

The pound rose 0.2% to $1.2218 after data showed wage growth picked up more pace in the three months to November, while employment rose by a faster-than-expected 27,000.

"The official data showing employment conditions have held up better than expected should be taken with a pinch of salt", said Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis at Monex Europe.

"The BoE is unlikely to count its chickens before theyve hatched".

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that a shortage of workers in the labour market posed a major risk to forecasts that inflation will fall from its current levels above 10%.