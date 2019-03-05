App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steep price hike may boost cement cos operating profit margins

The sustainability of these prices beyond the current quarter appears uncertain as demand momentum is seen coming off in the first half of next fiscal given the impending elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The recent steep hike in cement prices expected to boost operating profitability of cement manufacturers, according to a report.

After a protracted stall since the roll-out of GST, cement retail prices soared in February, with the hike at the pan-India level estimated at Rs 24-25 per bag (50 kg) in the last week of the month compared with the corresponding week of January, ratings agency Crisil said in its report.

"The price hikes, coupled with falling costs and rising demand growth, will enable 200-250 basis points on-year improvement in margins in the current quarter. The sustainability of these prices beyond the current quarter appears uncertain as demand momentum is seen coming off in the first half of next fiscal given the impending elections.

However, price cuts on these massive hikes would still ensure reasonable price growth of 3-5 percent through fiscal 2020," Crisil Research senior director Prasad Koparkar said.

related news

The southern region saw the steepest hikes, at Rs 52 per bag in Bengaluru, Rs 62 per bag in Chennai, and Rs 77 per bag in Hyderabad, Crisil observed, while hikes in other regions were less sharp, at Rs 26 per bag in the west (led by robust hike in Pune), Rs 12 per bag in the east, Rs 7 per bag in the central region, and Rs 4 per bag in the north.

It noted that even in the current fiscal, cement prices had seen a sedate run, declining 2.5 percent over April and January despite healthy demand growth of 12.5-13 percent in the nine months period.

A slew of capacity additions totalling 27 million tonnes (MT) between the March quarter last fiscal and the third quarter this fiscal, coupled with ramp-up of acquired assets kept price hikes away despite robust rise in volumes during this period, it added.

In FY20, it expects incremental demand to outpace incremental supply by 5-5.5 MT, aiding modest price hikes. It expects 22-24 MT of gross capacity additions next fiscal, with almost 65-70 percent of these commissioning in highly competitive markets of the south and the east.

"Margins of cement players have been in the contraction phase for two years, and are estimated to shrink 150-200 bps in the current fiscal, at 16-16.5 percent. With modest realisations growth and cost deflation, we expect the trend to reverse next fiscal, with the industry seeing healthy expansion of 150-250 basis points," Crisil Research director Rahul Prithiani said.

However, the election outcome and its impact on demand growth would be key monitorables for sustenance of prices and thereby profitability, Prithiani added.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get C ...

Sensex Surges 378 Points Tracking Positive Domestic Cues

Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensio ...

Pininfarina Battista - The World's First Pure Electric Luxury Hyper GT ...

In Numbers | South Africa's All-rounder Conundrum Needs Sorting

IL&FS Board Charges Former Directors of Money Laundering, Criminal Int ...

Expecting Govt to Answer for Unfinished Works Has Become a New Trend, ...

Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedd ...

PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists An ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

US to end preferential trade agreement with India: Donald Trump's prot ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.