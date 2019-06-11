App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Ministry for certain changes in anti-dumping norms for sector

The government has imposed anti-dumping duty on several steel products from countries including China to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Steel Ministry has suggested its commerce counterpart to bring certain changes in norms used for imposing anti-dumping duties with a view to making them more effective for protecting domestic players from cheap imports, sources said.

The government has imposed anti-dumping duty on several steel products from countries including China to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

However, in certain cases, the imposition of duties was not able to contain dumping of products and the government had to initiate anti-circumvention investigations.

Close

The ministry has also flagged issues related to impact of free trade agreements being signed by India with its trading partners, including Japan and South Korea, sources said.

Steel industry wants the Commerce Ministry to exclude steel from the purview of the proposed mega free trade pact - RCEP.

China is a part of this agreement and the industry is of the view that cut in customs duties on steel would lead to flooding of products into India from the neighbouring country, significantly impacting domestic manufacturing.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc comprises 10 Asean group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 10:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #steel

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.