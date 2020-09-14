172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|states-unhappy-with-govt-plan-to-create-defence-fund-out-of-central-tax-pool-report-5837251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

States unhappy with govt plan to create defence fund out of central tax pool: Report

The states have communicated their concerns about the defence fund to the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which will soon release its report on devolution of funds

Moneycontrol News
Archive image
Archive image

Several states are worried about the Centre's proposal to create a non-lapsable defence fund out of the divisible pool of central taxes.

The states have communicated their concerns to the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which will soon release its report on devolution of funds, The Economic Times reported.

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have expressed discontent over proposal to create the defence fund, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The states are of the view that the funds for defence should come from the  Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) since it is the central government's responsibility, The Economic times reported.

According to the report, the Andhra Pradesh government pointed out that defence was a part of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

The Telangana government expressed a similar opinion and said the funds should come from the CFI, and not from the divisible pool of central taxes, the report added.

Many states also opposed the move to bring the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the scope of the Finance Commission, calling it a deviation from constitutional provisions under Article 280, the report said.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.