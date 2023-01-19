 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
States should focus on sustainable policies, infra creation, says RBI report 

Shweta Punj
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

The central bank also flagged concerns on states reverting to the old pension scheme. 

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study of state finances has found that the revenue spending of state governments has been led largely by non-development expenditures under heads such as pensions and administrative expenses.

The report also flagged concerns on states reverting to the old pension scheme.

The states’ fiscal health has improved from pre-pandemic levels, the RBI said, but raised concerns on the quality of their spending.

It also pointed out that while the outstanding liabilities of states have moderated from their pandemic peaks, debt consolidation at the individual state level warrants “urgent attention” and urged the states to set a glide path to make fiscal space for any future shocks.

Fiscal health 

The RBI found that the fiscal health of the states has improved from a sharp pandemic-induced deterioration in 2020-21 on the basis of a broad-based economic recovery.