States should focus on sustainable policies, infra creation, says RBI report 

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study of state finances has found that the revenue spending of state governments has been led largely by non-development expenditures under heads such as pensions and administrative expenses.

The report also flagged concerns on states reverting to the old pension scheme.

The states’ fiscal health has improved from pre-pandemic levels, the RBI said, but raised concerns on the quality of their spending.

It also pointed out that while the outstanding liabilities of states have moderated from their pandemic peaks, debt consolidation at the individual state level warrants “urgent attention” and urged the states to set a glide path to make fiscal space for any future shocks.

Fiscal health

The RBI found that the fiscal health of the states has improved from a sharp pandemic-induced deterioration in 2020-21 on the basis of a broad-based economic recovery.

The states’ fiscal deficit is slated to decline from 4.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020-21 to 3.4 percent in 2022-23. The states’ debt is budgeted to ease to 29.5 percent of GDP in 2022-23 against 31.1 percent in 2020-21. But it still continues to be higher than the 20 percent recommended by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act Review Committee, 2018.

For 2022-23, the states’ budgeted increase in revenue spending was mainly led by non-development expenditure such as pensions and administrative services.

Budgetary allocations towards medical services, public health and natural calamities have been lowered, stated the report.

RBI also cautioned state governments against going back to the old pension scheme as some have done.

“It poses a major risk on the “subnational fiscal horizon and would result in accumulation of unfunded liabilities in the coming years for them,” it warned.

Among the states, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored the old pension scheme for government employees.

The priorities

RBI also said the states need to step up their expenditure on research and development from the “current lows” compared to global peers and has urged them to adopt responsible climate change policies in clean energy, energy efficiency and clean transport.

“Capacity building on access to finance and climate governance would help States meet their potential and realise the committed national target of net zero emissions by 2070. In this regard, climate-incentivised borrowing ceilings may encourage States to issue green bonds in order to finance green projects,” the RBI report said.

The report also flagged that India was running behind in its Sustainable Development Goals.

The study also warned of the states’ high dependence on Union government transfers , urging them to ensure a sustainable stream of revenue from alternative sources such as electricity and mining. It also noted that states with distorted expenditure patterns like low social sector spending, low capital expenditure and high committed expenditure should undertake corrections through rationalization and rebalancing of expenditure.

It also cautioned that issues like an ageing population, especially in states like Kerala , widening gender disparity and emerging issues like air and water pollution need to be addressed.

RBI identified sectors like tourism, power projects, urban infrastructure and skilling of young people as priority areas for the states.