172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|states-need-hard-cash-govts-letter-of-comfort-has-no-value-chidambaram-on-gst-compensation-5821961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

States need 'hard cash', govt's 'letter of comfort' has no value: Chidambaram on GST compensation

"Government says it will give a Letter of Comfort' to the states to borrow money to bridge the GST Compensation gap. These are just words of comfort on a piece of paper that has no value," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the Centre's reported proposal of giving "letter of comfort" to states to borrow money to bridge the GST compensation gap were "just words of comfort" on a piece of paper that has "no value".

He asserted that the states need "hard cash" and if they are forced to borrow, the axe will inevitably fall on capital expenditure by the states.

"Government says it will give a Letter of Comfort' to the states to borrow money to bridge the GST Compensation gap. These are just words of comfort on a piece of paper that has no value," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Close

"What states need is hard cash. Only the central government has multiple options and the flexibility to raise the resources and pay the shortfall in GST compensation to the states," the former finance minister said.

If the states are forced to borrow, the axe will inevitably fall on capital expenditure by the states which have already suffered a cut, he said.

Chidambaram has been urging the government to take concrete measures to revive the economy and has called upon it to provide GST compensation to states, as promised to them at the time of GST implementation.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.