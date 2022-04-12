Stance, guidance, forecasts – what is RBI trying to telegraph?

The first meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for FY23 has seemingly helped the rate-setting panel make up some ground after facing accusations for several months that it was behind the curve.

Last week, the central bank took several steps that suggested monetary policy had turned decidedly hawkish: guidance on the accommodative stance was altered, inflation forecasts were revised sharply higher, and explicit progress was made towards policy normalisation through the introduction of the long-awaited Standing Deposit Facility at a surprisingly high interest rate of 3.75 percent.

All these, along with the MPC's statement and comments by RBI officials, have reinforced the belief that the next steps – change in stance to neutral from accommodative and repo rate hikes – are around the proverbial corner.

That may not necessarily be the case.

For one, India's growth outlook has weakened. The 120-basis-point upward revision in the forecast for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for the current financial year to 5.7 percent did well to obscure the unexpectedly high cut in the growth forecast.

The RBI now sees India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing 7.2 percent in FY23, down from 7.8 percent it had predicted in February, with the Monetary Policy Report commenting that economic activity "now faces significant headwinds from the exacerbating geopolitical developments" and "positive effects expected from the release of pent-up demand, especially for contact-intensive services, the government’s thrust on infrastructure and capital expenditure, congenial financial conditions and improving capacity utilisation appear ephemeral".

Hardly a vote of confidence for the economy, with growth seen slowing further to 6.3 percent in FY24. It is difficult to imagine the MPC raising the repo rate soon, and aggressively, in such circumstances.

Fighting tightening

As has been pointed out before, the fear of failing to meet the inflation mandate seems to be the only motivating factor for the RBI and MPC. And the probability of failure has certainly shot up in recent weeks.

According to the Monetary Policy Report, the MPC is flirting with failure as the baseline path of the RBI's CPI inflation forecast for FY23 may be pushed up by 30 basis points if the price of India's crude oil basket is 10 percent higher during the year than what has been assumed in the central bank's projection model.

With the baseline inflation forecast being 5.7 percent for FY23, a 30-basis-point increase would push CPI inflation to 6 percent – the upper bound of the RBI's inflation mandate. With inflation set to average more than 6 percent in January-March, two more quarters of 6 percent-plus inflation in April-June and July-September will mean the MPC would have failed.

RBI currently expects CPI inflation to average 6.3 percent in April-June and 5.8 percent in July-September – numbers that are far from comforting.

The hawkishness of last week's monetary policy was further hardened by Governor Shaktikanta Das saying in the post-policy press conference that "in the sequence of priorities, we have now put inflation before growth" – a statement that was made without any provocation from reporters.

"The length of this statement does no justice to how potentially loaded it can be," Suyash Choudhary, fixed income head at IDFC Mutual Fund, wrote in a note on April 8.

"Even with the revised forecast, most market participants will still believe that risks of FY23 projection at 5.7 percent are to the upside. Why the expectation was that this wouldn't invite more rate hikes was owing to RBI's previously stated order of worries and the potential characterisation of inflation. However, Governor's statement throws this assessment into chaos, so that market is free to price in rate hikes basis largely inflation assessment alone going ahead," Choudhary added.

Delaying tactics?

What the RBI wants is time.

It has tried to delay the inevitable for much of the last 12 months. While the markets waited for the central bank to raise the reverse repo rate and make the Liquidity Adjustment Facility corridor symmetric again to mark the next step in the policy normalisation process, it instead used its liquidity measures to achieve "the same result that you would get by the fixed rate reverse repo action," as noted by Deputy Governor Michael Patra in December.

Last week's actions do something similar. The change in the guidance on the accommodative stance gives the illusion of the central bank having taken action – lest it be forgotten, the RBI had begun withdrawing accommodation some time ago. It can now wait a couple of months or more to change the stance to neutral. Unless, of course, inflation forces it to take strict action.

So far, the markets have thought the RBI was behind the curve because its inflation numbers didn't add up. This meant it was a policy step or two behind what may have been appropriate.

Now, it is the RBI and statements made by its officials that have solidified the belief that rate hikes are coming and any assessment of how much the repo rate will rise will depend on inflation outcomes and their divergence from the forecasts to the extent that every new inflation print makes the forecast look like an underestimate.

The last couple of years have seen monetary policy become less transparent. For example, the reverse repo rate was effectively anointed the policy rate by the RBI early on in the pandemic, raising questions about undermining the MPC. It was then kept at a record low for such an extended period of time it was branded a fetish by a member of the committee. And now, the same reverse repo rate has been binned in one swoop by the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility. No wonder deciphering monetary policy and the signals it may be telegraphing has become akin to reading tea leaves.





