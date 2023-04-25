 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Stable banking system, RBI regulations help avert SVB-like crisis in India: Finmin

Meghna Mittal
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Indian banks appear well-placed to handle any stress emanating from the current tightening cycle.

The collapse of a few regional banks in the United States and the takeover of the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Bank by the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) have sent ripples across the global banking industry and posed fears of a contagion effect across economies.

The multifaceted nature of the RBI’s regulatory actions, improved bank balance sheets, and attunement of the banking system to frequent interest rate cycles augur well for India’s financial stability and significantly reduce the probability of an SVB-like event from occurring in India, the finance ministry said.

“Apart from these regulatory requirements and actions, certain characteristics of the banking system will help reduce the probability of an SVB-like incident occurring in India. First, the RBI’s Basic Statistical Returns reveal that as of March 2022, 60.1 percent of India’s deposits are with Public Sector Banks (PSBs); 63 percent of total deposits are owned by households considered sticky retail customers; therefore, deposit withdrawals in this category will remain limited,” the monthly economic review for March released by the finance ministry stated on April 25.

Even as the global economy reel under unceasing inflationary pressures and the consequent monetary tightening, financial vulnerabilities have emerged at the forefront. The collapse of a few regional banks in the US and takeover of crisis-hit Credit Suisse Bank by the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) have sent ripples across the global banking industry and posed fears of a contagion effect across economies.

The event has also raised the pertinent question among policymakers on the vulnerability of their financial system to such a collapse, especially in Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) that may lack the fiscal space to calm financial markets with fiscal packages.