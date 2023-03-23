 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka imports 2 million eggs from India to meet shortage

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

In January when the market shortages were noticed, the Animal Production and Health Department declined to approve the import of eggs from India or Pakistan as both countries reported bird-flu outbreaks in the past six months.

Sri Lanka has imported two million eggs from India to ensure food security in the crisis-hit island nation, Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said on Thursday.

Fernando told Parliament that the shipment imported by the State Trading General Corporation had arrived and the stocks would be released in the market within three days.

The decision to import eggs was based on a decision by a cabinet committee to ensure food security, Fernando said.

