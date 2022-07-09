Sri Lanka Crisis Roundup | Protesters storm Gotabaya's palace, torch PM's house

Demonstrators protest inside the President's House premises.(REUTERS)

In a day marked by mounting anger against the establishment, Sri Lanka on July 9 plunged further into deep political crisis. As surging angry protesters broke into President's Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, he was said to have fled from there and his whereabouts are not yet known.

During the evening protestors put the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe on fire, even as he resigned from his position earlier during the day.

Earlier today in the afternoon thousands of protesters in Colombo stormed the president's official residence and his secretariat amid mounting public anger over the economic crisis prevalent in the country. Local TV news NewsFirst channel showed footage of angry protesters holding Sri Lankan flags inside the President's official residence.

Protesters also broke open the gate of the presidential secretariat, which has been the site of a sit-in protest for months.

President Rajapaksa had been facing calls for resignation since March. According to a statement from Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, he had called on party leaders for an urgent meeting, asking the Speaker to summon an urgent meeting of Parliament.

Protesters are now occupying the President's house. At least 30 persons, including two police officers, have been injured during the ongoing protests and have been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Towards the evening, Ranil Wickremesinghe said he is willing to resign and ready to make way for an all-party government to take over in the country.

Explaining his decision, Wickremesinghe told party leaders he was stepping down in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly.

So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, the prime minister said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.

“To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister,” Wickremesinghe wrote on Twitter.

In the evening post Wickremsinghe's tweet announcing his resignation as Prime Minister, protesters set his private residence in Colombo on fire.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

Opposition parties in Parliament are currently discussing the formation of a new government.

Sri Lanka, which has a population of 22 million people, has been challenged by a huge foreign exchange shortage which has led to an absolute scarcity of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the island nation in its worst economic crisis since the country's independence in 1948.

The island nation's tourism-dependent economy was harshly affected by the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic. A slash in remittances from overseas workers also contributed to the island nation's economic woes. The problem was further compounded by the build-up of huge government debt, rising oil prices and a ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

The protesters taking to the street since March demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa as they blame him for the country's state.