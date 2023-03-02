 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spring cut short: Warmer days ahead for India but no heatwave likely in March

Nilutpal Thakur
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Temperatures are likely to settle above normal from March to May as a whole for most parts of India, barring southern parts of the country, says IMD.

There is an enhanced probability of heatwaves during the March to May season over many parts of central and adjoining northwest India as a whole, the IMD said.

After an uncomfortably warm, or rather hot, February, which broke a few records for its abnormally high temperatures, India is fearing the worst with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting warmer days ahead.

So could we see a rerun of last year's prolonged and intense heatwave from March to May when the mercury crossed 49 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi? March 2022, it may be mentioned, was the hottest in 122 years ever since IMD started maintaining records.

Hot days ahead