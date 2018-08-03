Spot power price up 39% to Rs 3.46 per unit in July

Average spot price of power increased 39 percent to Rs 3.46 per unit in July over a year ago at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The price however declined 7 percent sequentially compared to Rs 3.73 per unit rate in June this year.

"The average Market Clearing Price (MCP) discovered at Rs 3.46 per unit (in July) registered 7 percent decline over 3.73 per unit price in June 2018 and 39 percent increase over Rs 2.49 per unit in same month last year," an IEX statement said.

It said 'One Nation, One Price' was realised for 21 days last month. The day-ahead market (DAM) experienced minor transmission congestion of 6 percent mainly in import of power towards northern region.

Besides, two solar generators of up to 6.5 MW sold 0.55 MU (million units) in the DAM. On daily average basis 659 participants traded in the DAM during the month.

According to the NLDC (National Load Dispatch Centre) statistics the all India peak demand touched 168 GW on July 10, 2018, about 1 percent decline over the previous month.

The electricity market at IEX Term ahead-market (TAM) and DAM combined traded 4,148 MU last month vis-à-vis 5,053 MU in June, and 3,729 MU in July last year.

Good monsoon rains dampened the power demand as well as prices in July this year vis-à-vis the preceding month. The DAM traded at 4,028 MU in July registering a decline of 19 percent over 4,965 MU in June, and 10 percent increase over 3,669 MU in July 2017, it added.

On a daily average basis about 130 MU were traded during the month with average daily sell bids at 237 MU and average daily buy bids at 161 MU, it said.