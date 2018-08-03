App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spot power price up 39% to Rs 3.46 per unit in July

According to the NLDC (National Load Dispatch Centre) statistics the all India peak demand touched 168 GW on July 10, 2018, about 1 percent decline over the previous month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Average spot price of power increased 39 percent to Rs 3.46 per unit in July over a year ago at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The price however declined 7 percent sequentially compared to Rs 3.73 per unit rate in June this year.

"The average Market Clearing Price (MCP) discovered at Rs 3.46 per unit (in July) registered 7 percent decline over 3.73 per unit price in June 2018 and 39 percent increase over Rs 2.49 per unit in same month last year," an IEX statement said.

It said 'One Nation, One Price' was realised for 21 days last month. The day-ahead market (DAM) experienced minor transmission congestion of 6 percent mainly in import of power towards northern region.

Besides, two solar generators of up to 6.5 MW sold 0.55 MU (million units) in the DAM. On daily average basis 659 participants traded in the DAM during the month.

related news

According to the NLDC (National Load Dispatch Centre) statistics the all India peak demand touched 168 GW on July 10, 2018, about 1 percent decline over the previous month.

The electricity market at IEX Term ahead-market (TAM) and DAM combined traded 4,148 MU last month vis-à-vis 5,053 MU in June, and 3,729 MU in July last year.

Good monsoon rains dampened the power demand as well as prices in July this year vis-à-vis the preceding month. The DAM traded at 4,028 MU in July registering a decline of 19 percent over 4,965 MU in June, and 10 percent increase over 3,669 MU in July 2017, it added.

On a daily average basis about 130 MU were traded during the month with average daily sell bids at 237 MU and average daily buy bids at 161 MU, it said.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.