 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Spike in retail inflation sends 10-year bond yields to 3-month high

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Nomura Research said that the higher-than-expected January inflation is a negative surprise and primarily reflects upside pressures in the food basket, but also partly higher core.

bonds

The 10-year bond yields climbed to a three-month high after a higher-than-expected consumer price inflation, stoking the possibility of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.397 percent, which is a level last seen on November 1, 2022, and is up 4 basis points from its previous close of 7.365 percent. It is important to note that bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The rupee opened higher against the US dollar at 82.59, an increase of 0.16 percent from its previous close.

In January, consumer price inflation hit a three-month high of 6.52 percent, compared to 5.72 percent in December, driven by a significant increase in cereal prices and stickiness of core inflation.

Nomura Research reports that the higher-than-expected January inflation is a negative surprise, reflecting upward pressure in the food basket, but also partly due to higher core inflation.