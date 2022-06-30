Specialty steel: Govt extends deadline to apply for PLI scheme fourth time till July 31

The government has extended for the fourth time the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till July 31, 2022.

Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022. Then it was extended till June 30.

According to a steel ministry notification dated June 29, "...the undersigned is directed to convey...to further extend the last date for receipt of applications for the PLI scheme for specialty steel from June 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022. The application window will be kept open up to July 31, 2022".

On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India.

The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities.