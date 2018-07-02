App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Special VRS scheme unlikely for surplus staff of merged PSU insurers

The merger of the three PSU general insurers, National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance will lead to rationalisation of staff

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
 
 
The government is unlikely to approve a special voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the surplus staff of the three soon-to-be-merged state-owned general insurance companies. The insurers, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance have a combined strength of about 50,000 employees.

Sources said while the insurers' unions had sought an SVRS scheme to be applicable for the staff, the government has not given a go-ahead.

The Union Budget 2018 had proposed a merger of the three state-owned general insurance companies. The fourth one, New India Assurance, is the largest general insurer and is listed on the stock exchanges.

"For all the surplus staff, we had sought a special VRS scheme from the government. However, we have been told that it is not feasible at this point," said a senior union member.

Union officials added they would want the additional staff to either be absorbed into the existing public sector entities or be on deputation in non-insurance entities.

Human resource management is a critical aspect of the proposed merger that needs to be looked into.

Each of the entities has an average staff strength of 14,000-16,000 and estimates suggest the combined entity will at least have to let go of 4,000-5,000 people.

These insurance companies also have very strong worker unions that will have to be taken into confidence before a decision is taken on the staff retention or dismissal.

The government has recently invited tenders for appointing a consultant for the merger of the three insurers. Among several issues, personnel management will be a key area of focus.

The consultant will look at workforce management as also the strength needed for optimal growth, and letting go of under-performers.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

