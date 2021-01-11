MARKET NEWS

Special exemption for insurance products will help, says Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Anuj Mathur
January 11, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Representative image

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance says:

"In recent times, we all have understood the importance of Insurance and its benefits to an individual during utmost need. Given the Budget 2021, one reform which I would like to see is the reduction in existing GST rate and a special tax exemption on insurance products to help improve insurance penetration and secure bottom of the pyramid of the population in India. Through this, insurance will not only reach the remotest location possible but will also become affordable for everyone. Protection premiums are already increasing due to reinsurance premium hikes and Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact. So, relief is required to ensure that customers are able to protect themselves with limited cost impact on their stretched household budgets."
Anuj Mathur is MD and CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
