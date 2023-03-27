 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P keeps India economic growth forecast unchanged at 6% in FY24

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P saw inflation rate easing to 5 per cent in 2023-24 fiscal, from 6.8 per cent in the current financial year.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday kept its forecast for India's economic growth unchanged at 6 per cent in the fiscal year starting April 1, before rising to 6.9 per cent in the following year.

It saw India's gross domestic product (GDP) likely growing by 7 per cent in the current financial year ending March 31 (2022-23), before slowing to 6 per cent in the next 2023-24 fiscal.

"India leads, with average growth of 7 per cent in 2024-2026," the update said.