Southeast Asia will be the growth engine of energy demand in the future: IEF secretary general

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum, believes Chinese demand has made a comeback. He expects price volatility to be the new normal and sees Southeast Asia emerging as the growth engine of energy demand in the future. McMonigle spoke to Moneycontrol at the Indian Energy Week.

Edited excerpts:

We’re going through a very interesting time right now in terms of global energy markets. Give us a sense on how you see volatility panning out in energy prices. Do you think the volatility that we saw in 2022 may not continue in 2023?

I think we’re seeing a lot of uncertainty about this year and it’s mostly on the demand side, because we still have a lot of discussion about the global economy going into a recession and a narrative about economic gloom, which, of course, will weigh on energy demand. And then, you have the whole issue of what’s going on in China post zero COVID. Is it really a comeback? We think it is. In the November data that we keep at IEF, they had already exceeded demand in November compared to pre-COVID, pre-pandemic levels, and that’s before the Zero COVID Policy was revised. So, we think it’s real, but we’ll have to wait and see.

And how does the supply side look?

On the supply side, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about Russia, Russian supplies. Crude really hasn’t been impacted that much — maybe half a million barrels have come off the market. Most of it has been rerouted through different trade routes. But on the product side, which is just the newest sanctions that the EU put in place that went into effect this month, that’s where we could start to see some more impact on prices, particularly on diesel and jet fuel and even gasoline, because Russian feedstocks are used.

And unfortunately, the timing of all that could be the summer, when that’s really high demand. So, the uncertainty is still there. I would say on the supply side, I say there’s not a lot of uncertainty because basically what we’ve seen is a period of underinvestment of hydrocarbons, which is really the cause of the energy crisis. A lot of people have pinned the blame on the war in Ukraine for high energy prices. And politically, it’s easy to do that. But I think that would be the wrong lesson to learn. The energy crisis started before the war in Ukraine.

Remember, in the winter of 2021, international gas prices skyrocketed and continue to worsen. Certainly, the war in Ukraine has added an additional premium to prices and volatility, but it’s not the root cause. And I think we have to learn that lesson. And still that is going to be impacting us in 2023, 2024 and 2025, because if we don’t start investing in hydrocarbon production and exploration, I am afraid that high prices and volatility will be the new normal.

You have been talking to countries across the world. You’re talking to a lot of ministers at India Energy Week. Are we in a situation where everybody is looking out for themselves? Because it really is a situation where energy security is what matters right now. For example, I mean, there were questions raised about India buying discounted crude from Russia. But at the end of the day, we are looking out for the energy security of the country…

Well, I think there’s good news and bad news on this one. I think the good news is that energy security, that terminology, is now back in vogue and the energy crisis has forced countries to really be aware of energy security and investment in hydrocarbons. The bad news is — and I made this point in my discussions in the roundtable with Prime Minister Modi and the Minister — energy security is not a zero sum game. It can’t be bought at the expense of others, especially hydrocarbon markets or global markets. You can’t cut production in one area or try to impact production in one area, and afford to not affect the rest of the world.

We saw the crisis in Europe with natural gas and then cutting off supplies from Russia. Prices rose, so they were able to attract LNG to Europe, because the prices were higher. But that impacted other parts of the world. I mean, Pakistan was priced out of the tender. Other countries have tenders that couldn’t find a single seller of LNG because Europe is just pricing other parts of the world out of the market. So, I think the lesson on energy security is that it’s important for the global economy. It’s important for climate change because it’ll help us with high prices and volatility. And it’ll also help us make sure we continue to make progress on climate change with the transition.

You mentioned earlier how important it is to invest in hydrocarbons. And this is something the Prime Minister of India has also highlighted — that we are going to push investments in hydrocarbons. Globally, hydrocarbons and fossil fuels are losing favour with the banking community and financing community. So, how do we plug the gap there? How do we ensure that the finances required on that front make it, because growth is required right now?

Yes, this is the key issue, and it may seem odd for the head of an international energy organisation to be talking about investment in hydrocarbons, but the situation is bad. It was exacerbated by COVID. Because of the uncertainty with COVID, everybody sort of cut CapEx because there was so much uncertainty. But it’s really important that we get it back. It had been slowing pre-COVID, because of all the sustainability issues and ESG pressure.

But I think, as I go to conferences now, even in Davos… (there is) a recognition that we have to worry about investment in hydrocarbons because of the global economy and because we want to keep investments in government actions and policies on the transition. So, we’re doing an investment report, and next week, we’ll be releasing it. We’ve done one every year for the last three years and it basically quantifies the reductions in investment by companies. We talk about how much it has to be in order to meet demand.

We estimate it’s probably about $640 billion per year over the next 10 years just to meet demand, while we pursue the energy transition. Last year was the first year that CapEx investment rose. But it’s not necessarily translating into new drilling wells; it’s also because inflation and costs rose as well. And so that’s not the kind of increase in investment you want. You want real investment and real production. And so, we’re sounding the alarm bell. India gets it. So, I think from India’s perspective, it’s good, also because India is hosting the G20. It’s really important that they get it and this becomes a key message in the G20. proceedings.

In the energy market, again, a lot is pegged around China, whether it is the demand from China affecting crude prices, or in the clean energy space, where they are still the biggest manufacturers of all the equipment used in industry. Given that, and of course, China Plus One as a concept, what is your take on it? I mean, do you see a China Plus One system working? Who could be that Plus One? Or is it going to be more broad-based growth that is required from multiple countries pooling in?

Well, I think the Asia region, even if you take China out of the picture, if you look at Southeast Asia, and of course India, it’s really the growth engine of energy demand in the future. And this is why we need to be investing in these energy supplies. The population is growing. Even if you look at Africa, it grows every two years the size of a country like France or Thailand. They want to have energy affordability and access for their citizens. But Heathrow Airport in London consumes more energy than the entire country of Sierra Leone in Africa. So, there’s an imbalance here, and the West doesn’t really get it. And I think this is also a story for Asia, too. The west doesn’t really get the growth and development happening here and the demand growth that will be happening, and what we need to do to address it, both to meet the demand and also to make sure we stay on track to meet our climate goals.

In 2022 a lot of people in the energy space had sleepless nights. In 2023, I want to ask you, what would be the one big challenge for people in the energy space, whether these are producers or consumers? What would be the one thing that everybody is watching out for?

It’s the demand uncertainty and what happens there. It’s also what happens on this supply picture. You know, I hear a lot of oil companies’ CEOs talk about boom and bust cycles, and they’ve seen it before, and they know the cure to high prices is high prices. Well, I don’t think that’s true anymore. We’ve made structural changes to reduce supply. And unless we come to terms with that and realise we’ve done it and make changes to it, we’re going to be in a situation where high prices and volatility will be the new normal and it’s not good for the global economy. It’s not good for emerging markets in the developed world.

You have been interacting very closely with the Indian government and the ministries here. When you look at India’s plans in the energy space — we have struggled to increase our domestic output — what advice would you have for them to kind of move towards energy security?

Well, I think they’re doing all the right things and they’re putting in the proper incentives there. Someone said at the session we were at today that energy investment is like water. It rises if it’s least resistance. So you don’t want to put a lot of regulations and capital in place. So, I think on the supply side, I think they’re doing the right thing. I think the thing I’m most excited about is what’s happening on the energy technology side. And really, I think the next Googles of the future are going to be in the energy technology space. And here we are in Bengaluru. There’s so much innovation and investment going on here in technology. I think India could really be a leader in this energy technology space and provide solutions to climate problems. So, if I’m in India, I’m going to focus more on the technology side, because we have wind and solar to get us about halfway to meeting our climate goals. The key to solving the climate issue is technology and alternatives to hydrocarbons that don’t yet exist. And I think India has a huge role to play here.