Southeast Asia will be the growth engine of energy demand in the future: IEF secretary general

Rachita Prasad
Feb 07, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The key to solving the climate issue is building technology and alternatives to hydrocarbons, and India has a huge role to play here, says Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum, believes Chinese demand has made a comeback. He expects price volatility to be the new normal and sees Southeast Asia emerging as the growth engine of energy demand in the future. McMonigle spoke to Moneycontrol at the Indian Energy Week.

Edited excerpts:

We’re going through a very interesting time right now in terms of global energy markets. Give us a sense on how you see volatility panning out in energy prices. Do you think the volatility that we saw in 2022 may not continue in 2023?

I think we’re seeing a lot of uncertainty about this year and it’s mostly on the demand side, because we still have a lot of discussion about the global economy going into a recession and a narrative about economic gloom, which, of course, will weigh on energy demand. And then, you have the whole issue of what’s going on in China post zero COVID. Is it really a comeback? We think it is. In the November data that we keep at IEF, they had already exceeded demand in November compared to pre-COVID, pre-pandemic levels, and that’s before the Zero COVID Policy was revised. So, we think it’s real, but we’ll have to wait and see.