 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Some damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains; yet to receive full report from states: Centre

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the state governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

The Centre on Monday said there has been some damage to the rabi (winter) crops including wheat due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm brought about by western disturbance, but it is yet to receive a report from the states.

Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the state governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

"There has been some damage. We have not received an assessment report on the extent of damage from the state governments," Choudhary said.

The minister asserted that the central government will provide compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) if the state governments submit a report after assessing the extent of damage.