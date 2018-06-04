Solar energy sector sees 76% jump in job searches in 2014-2017: Report

Renewable energy sector has witnessed an rising appeal among job seekers and the solar energy sector has seen a 76 percent jump in jobs searches since 2014, says a report.

According to a study by job portal Indeed, under the sustainable energy job profiles, searches for solar design engineers, solar project engineers and solar electrical engineers witnessed significant increase.

With the introduction of the Central Government's Scheme for the Development of Solar Parks in December 2014, various parts of India have seen the installation of solar plants, making the solar energy sector account for one of the highest generation capacities in the Indian electricity grid.

"The solar energy sector has witnessed an increase of 76 percent in the number of job searches between October 2014 and October 2017," the report said.

Incidentally, the wind energy sector, which is largely complementary to solar energy sector in India, saw only a 28 percent increase in the number of job searches during the same time period.

“India has witnessed substantial growth in the renewable energy sector since 2014, which has led to the rise in the number of job seekers looking for work opportunities in the field," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

Initiatives such as the Solar Cities Programme, the launch of an Indian satellite to monitor greenhouse gases, and the Indian Network for Climate Change Assessment (INCCA) have opened doors for employment for skilled professionals in India.

"With the increased participation of women in the renewable energy sector, India can safely hope to achieve the projected target of employing over 300,000 people in the sector by 2022," it added.

In recent years, India's increasing efforts towards the expansion of renewable energy have led to a substantial increase in solar power generation, through the setting up of several solar parks and solar power projects.

Accordingly, there has been an increase in job searches for solar design engineers, solar project engineers and solar electrical engineers between October 2014 and October 2017.