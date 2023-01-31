Social welfare is not an afterthought for government but its leitmotif, says Economic Survey

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) FY21 shows that formal vocational/technical training among youth (age 15- 29 years) and the working population (age 15-59 years) have improved in FY21 over FY19 and FY20.

The social sector witnessed a significant increase in government spending, the Economic Survey 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 noted.

"Social welfare is not an afterthought for the government but its leitmotif. The comprehensive and ‘leave no one behind’ approach that the government has adopted for social welfare gets full treatment in this chapter," says the survey pointing out the chapter on India’s social sector which is a "departure from the past".

The chapter focuses on how technology has improved peoples quality of life by ensuring that social sector programmes reach their intended recipients, particularly during the pandemic. Moreover, the chapter also focusses on the changes in citizens' lives brought about by the Aspirational Districts Programme, Direct Benefit Transfers, adoption of Aadhaar, and different programmes in the provision of basic infrastructure, health care, and education.

Around 22 crore beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme had been verified, as of January 4, 2023. Additionally, more than 1.54 lakh health and wellness centres have been operationalised nationwide.

According to the survey, compared to 1.6 percent in FY21, the Central and State Governments budgeted spending on the health sector reached 2.1 percent of GDP in FY23 (BE) and 2.2 percent in FY22 (RE).

The findings of the UNDP's 2022 report on the Multidimensional Poverty Index was also highlighted by the survey which noted that 41.5 crore individuals in India were able to escape poverty between 2005–2006 and 2019–20.

The Aspirational Districts Programme has emerged as a template for good governance, especially in remote and difficult areas and the eShram portal developed for creating a National database of unorganised workers, which is verified with Aadhaar.

Over 28.5 crore unorganised employees were registered on the eShram platform as of December 31,2022.

By integrating the underserved segments of society into the official financial system, the JAM (Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) trinity has revolutionised the way for open and responsible governance by empowering the people.

The survey also mentioned the creation of the Co-WIN platform and the transparent distribution of nearly 2 billion vaccination doses were both made possible thanks in large part to Aadhaar.

Both in urban and rural areas, the labour markets have improved beyond pre-Covid levels, with unemployment rates falling from 5.8 percent in 2018–19 to 4.2 percent in 2020–21.