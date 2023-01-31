English
    Social welfare is not an afterthought for government but its leitmotif, says Economic Survey

    Around 22 crore beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme had been verified, as of January 4, 2023. Additionally, more than 1.54 lakh health and wellness centres have been operationalized nationwide.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) FY21 shows that formal vocational/technical training among youth (age 15- 29 years) and the working population (age 15-59 years) have improved in FY21 over FY19 and FY20.

    The social sector witnessed a significant increase in government spending, the Economic Survey 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 noted.

    "Social welfare is not an afterthought for the government but its leitmotif. The comprehensive and ‘leave no one behind’ approach that the government has adopted for social welfare gets full treatment in this chapter," says the survey pointing out the chapter on India’s social sector which is a "departure from the past".

    The chapter focuses on how technology has improved peoples quality of life by ensuring that social sector programmes reach their intended recipients, particularly during the pandemic. Moreover, the chapter also focusses on the changes in citizens' lives brought about by the Aspirational Districts Programme, Direct Benefit Transfers, adoption of Aadhaar, and different programmes in the provision of basic infrastructure, health care, and education.

