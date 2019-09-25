Social security for all? India can try Europe’s ‘flexicurity’

Subir Roy

The government has put out a draft social security code for suggestions and discussion with stakeholders after which it will be finalised and taken forward for enactment. This is not the first such draft code to be put out. There have been two others over three years that had to be withdrawn after deep disagreements among stakeholders.

The aim of the code is to universalise social security and extend it to all of India’s 500 million workers. The code states, “Social security means the measures of protection afforded to worker to ensure access to healthcare and to provide income security, particularly in cases of old age, unemployment, sickness, invalidity, work injury, maternity or loss of a breadwinner by means of rights enshrined and schemes framed under the Code.”

The following are the main features of the new draft code that subsumes eight existing laws. A key feature is extending coverage to unorganised workers so that they also get life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits and old age protection. It is up to states to extend benefits towards provident fund, employment injury, housing and children’s education.

This is critical as any social security system worth the name in India should cover workers in the unorganised sector as they make up 90 per cent of the total workforce.

Another new feature is the central government extending social security to gig and platform workers. The benefits can include life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits and old age protection. Though we do not have an idea of the number of gig workers in India, according to one study, India accounts for a quarter of all the gig workers in the world.

Emphasising on the inclusiveness of the code, it will seek to cover every woman worker so that she is entitled to her wages and her employer is liable to pay the same at the average rate for the entire stipulated pre and post pregnancy period of absence from work. All women workers being so covered is a great thing, but what happens to the significant number who are employed at family firms? Who is the employer in this case, the husband and the in-laws?

The structure of the social security system in the country will undergo a change with bodies like the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) being corporatised. This is in keeping with the thinking seeking to corporatise structures within the government that stand by themselves and lend themselves to being run as companies. Presumably, this will enable them to run more professionally, along with market driven norms.

But the transition is unlikely to be smooth. For example, the decision to corporatise the Ordnance Factory Board has met with trade union resistance. The ESIC runs many hospitals whose functioning can greatly improve with better management. But an autonomous management will have to overcome many challenges to make a dent on the functioning of the hospitals.

As for the EPFO, it can certainly benefit form professional management of its Rs 10 lakh crore corpus, but improving the government announced interest rate (already high) will be a challenge while also seeking to ensure the safety of the funds being managed.

The problem with social security in India is it barely exists. One of the issues that saw no consensus over an earlier draft was that employers saw a heavy and almost unbearable burden being put on small businesses in the attempt to universalise social security.

This is certainly true, but the imperative to bring everyone eligible under social security lies in the fact that all civilised societies and mature economies have elaborate social security cover for their citizens. So, the buck ultimately stops with the government. It has to pick up the bill which no one else can. But again, the government has to mind its own deficit.

The opposite pulls manifest themselves over the issue of exclusions – whether the code will cover establishments employing over say, 10 or 100 workers. Employers want this cut-off to be high as smaller units with less resources must be able to hire and fire according to need and thus, be able to be net creators of jobs.

The express aim of the code is to reduce exclusions, but if under it, the government retains the right to fix the level of exclusions, as is likely, then there is a clear chance that the code will end up excluding and not including through the back door. This will negate the whole purpose of having a modern code that goes beyond the old laws.

This dilemma in having to choose between extending social security and allowing businesses to be flexible in hiring and firing engages many developed societies, including the US. Perhaps, the best solution has been devised by several European countries which allow considerable labour market flexibility but also have in place a strong social security system. This takes care of laid off workers and trains them in newer technologies so that they remain economically relevant. Europe has even devised a term for this, “flexicurity”.

So, the big missing component in the draft social security code is tailoring it to take care of unemployment in a proactive way. In India, the current rules provide for payment of unemployment allowance to those laid off for a year at half the average wage rate the worker had been earning, along with healthcare benefits.

Under the right kind of code, it will be known and anticipated that labour market flexibility will throw up significant numbers of unemployed who will be covered by generous social security and, most importantly, be retrained in newer technologies. So, when they get back to work in new jobs, their higher skills will make for higher value addition and a surplus that can be partially ploughed back into social security and training.

