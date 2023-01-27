English
    Soaring rice price shows food inflation still stalking the world

    Thai rice, a benchmark for Asia, has soared to the highest in almost two years.

    Bloomberg
    January 27, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
    Rice prices are climbing, a sign that the food inflation shock that threw millions into poverty is still reverberating, even as the cost of wheat and other farm commodities has declined.

    Thai rice, a benchmark for Asia, has soared to the highest in almost two years. Strong demand lies at the heart of the rally, with some importers buying more of the grain to replace wheat after the war in Ukraine disrupted supplies. Some consumers have also been stocking up ahead of festivals, while a strengthening Thai currency has also helped to push up dollar-denominated prices.

    Rice Prices in Asia Jump to Highest Since March 2021 | Rally is driven by robust demand and stronger Thai baht

    Rice is a staple for half the world, and while wheat soared to a record in March last year, rice was relatively subdued for most of 2022, constraining food inflation in Asia. Costlier rice now will be unwelcome news for billions of people from China to India and Vietnam. The United Nations has flagged the rise in prices as a risk, saying it’s important to stay vigilant on food security.