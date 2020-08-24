Soaring fiscal deficit may force govt to go for debt monetisation

Fiscal deficit at the end of June widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore, or 83.2 percent of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 7.96 lakh crore

The central board of Reserve Bank of India on August 14 approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus, or dividend, to the government for the accounting year 2019-20.

The board also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 percent - the minimum threshold of 5.5-6.5 percent buffer recommended by the Bimal Jalan committee.

The Union Budget 2019-20 had pegged dividend or surplus from the RBI, nationalized banks and financial institutions at Rs 1.06 lakh crore, up from Rs 74,140.37 crore realized in the previous fiscal.

According to the government's estimates, it had accounted for Rs90,000 crore as dividend from the RBI in 2019-20, then finance secretary Subhash Garg had said.

The RBI, following the recommendations of the Jalan committee had transferred Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government as interim dividend in August last year.

"That was a one-time transfer that took place, it cannot be replicated every year. As for the balance that is supposed to come from public-sector banks and PSEs, banks have not made that kind of a profit last year. The RBI has also said banks will not be in a position to pay any dividend for 2019-20," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings said.

Economists and experts have been pegging that the fiscal deficit in FY21 could reach as high as 7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). In 1990-91, the fiscal deficit reached the 7-percent mark when India was going through the Balance of Payments crisis.

The government's revenue collection has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the April-June quarter, tax revenue fell Rs 1.3 lakh crore from 2.5 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The revenue shortfall widened the fiscal deficit at the end of June to Rs 6.62 lakh crore, or 83.2 percent of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, and it is expected to widen further due to the coronavirus-related disruptions.

"It is quite natural that the government will run a higher fiscal deficit purely on the basis of revenue collection. In disinvestment too, there has een no movement so far. So the Rs 2.1 lakh crore divestment target (for the current fiscal) looks very unlikely, especially the one from LIC," Sabnavis said.

The Centre had planned to raise Rs 90,000 crore through a stake sale in LIC and IDBI Bank.

The government has thrice extended the deadline for submitting the preliminary bids for its plan to privatise Bharat Petroleum and Air India.

On the other hand, due to the pandemic, the projected government expenditure would shoot up significantly from the budgeted levels.

The sub-optimal economic activity despite lifting of the lockdown would mean that the government might have to spend more to revive the economy, over and above the committed additional expenditure of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore.

"The fall in revenue has to be financed by whatever other means are available. As of today, the only means available is higher market borrowing. The government borrowing programme has been significantly increased but we aren't seeing any liquidity ease as of today because there is no commercial demand for credit," Sabnavis said.

The government has announced to increase its market borrowings for FY21 by Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

Which gives way to the question that whether any higher borrowing than this could keep the option of deficit monetisation open. As per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, the government can directly borrow from the RBI due to exceptional situations.

"This (deficit monetisation) is an option that is open. The RBI governor had once said we can't do it legally, at another time he said we are not considering it. That's the last option that's there," Sabnavis said.