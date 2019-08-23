Smriti Irani launches sustainable fashion project

Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani has launched a project which aims to move towards sustainable fashion that contributes to a clean environment.

Project SU.RE (sustainable resolution), which involves 16 leading retail fashion brands, reflects the thought of Mahatma Gandhi and is a step towards responsible and smart business, she said here on Thursday night.

"Never before have 16 of the biggest brands of India come together to save the earth. The combined industry value of the the 16 signatories to the resolution is around Rs 30,000 crore.

"Everything we consume, we have to consume responsibly. The step taken today makes for not only responsible business but also smart business, Irani said at the Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive 2019 after launching SU.RE.

The SU.RE project by Indias apparel industry aims for a sustainable pathway for the fashion industry.

The project was launched by the minister along with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), United Nations in India and IMG Reliance, the organisers of Lakme Fashion Week.

"As a proud Indian, I stand here today to witness history. I would like to tell the United Nations that this has become possible due to the initiative of the industry, IMG Reliance and Lakme Fashion Week," the minister said.

"We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, who asked us to be the change you wish to see in the world. The sustainability resolution adopted today is reflective of that very thought of the Mahatma," she said.

Rahul Mehta, President, CMAI, said, "In the past, several products and processes of our industry were not environment-friendly. It is a responsible and timely step taken by the apparel industry of India, especially the signatories, to commit to move towards sustainable fashion."

Top fashion and retail brands like Future Group, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Retail, Arvind Brands, Lifestyle, Max, Raymond, House of Anita Dongre, Westside, Spykar, Levis, Bestsellers and Trends are signatories to the project.

The signatories have pledged to source or utilise a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes by 2025.