App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani launches sustainable fashion project

Project SU.RE (sustainable resolution), which involves 16 leading retail fashion brands, reflects the thought of Mahatma Gandhi and is a step towards responsible and smart business, she said here on Thursday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani has launched a project which aims to move towards sustainable fashion that contributes to a clean environment.

Project SU.RE (sustainable resolution), which involves 16 leading retail fashion brands, reflects the thought of Mahatma Gandhi and is a step towards responsible and smart business, she said here on Thursday night.

"Never before have 16 of the biggest brands of India come together to save the earth. The combined industry value of the the 16 signatories to the resolution is around Rs 30,000 crore.

Close

"Everything we consume, we have to consume responsibly. The step taken today makes for not only responsible business but also smart business, Irani said at the Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive 2019 after launching SU.RE.

related news

The SU.RE project by Indias apparel industry aims for a sustainable pathway for the fashion industry.

The project was launched by the minister along with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), United Nations in India and IMG Reliance, the organisers of Lakme Fashion Week.

"As a proud Indian, I stand here today to witness history. I would like to tell the United Nations that this has become possible due to the initiative of the industry, IMG Reliance and Lakme Fashion Week," the minister said.

"We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, who asked us to be the change you wish to see in the world. The sustainability resolution adopted today is reflective of that very thought of the Mahatma," she said.

Rahul Mehta, President, CMAI, said, "In the past, several products and processes of our industry were not environment-friendly. It is a responsible and timely step taken by the apparel industry of India, especially the signatories, to commit to move towards sustainable fashion."

Top fashion and retail brands like Future Group, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Retail, Arvind Brands, Lifestyle, Max, Raymond, House of Anita Dongre, Westside, Spykar, Levis, Bestsellers and Trends are signatories to the project.

The signatories have pledged to source or utilise a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes by 2025.

"The future of design is foremost about design with a future and without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable, said Renata Lok- Dessallien, Resident Coordinator, United Nations in India said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.