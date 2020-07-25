App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smriti Irani asks textiles sector to 'commercialise opportunities'

"There is a need to see opportunities and not wait for another crisis," Irani said at a webinar organised by ICC.

PTI

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up opportunities and the sector should commercialise this scope.

She said that the textiles sector is always looking for subsidy but one should keep in mind that subsidy is taxpayers' money.

Citing an example, she said that the personal protective equipment (PPE) category is a case in point.

"India has become a new player in the PPE category after the pandemic surfaced," she added.

Regarding textile parks, the minister said that during the UPA rule, no role was envisaged for state governments.

"State governments need to oversee the functioning of these parks if employment opportunities are to be raised," she added.

She rued that many promoters of these parks have run away after availing of the subsidy.

Irani also said that the carpet industry will be aided as India is emerging as a key player in the international market.

"If the export promotion council of the carpet industry takes up the matter, it will help the textiles department," she said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Economy #India

