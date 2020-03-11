Smaller companies lead the way, will hire more in April-June 2020: Survey

Small-sized companies in India (employee strength of 10 – 49 people) will be hiring the most in the April to June 2020 period.

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, sectors like mining & construction, wholesale & retail trade and services will lead in employment generation.

India stands 12th globally in the survey with respect to its Net Employment Outlook.

However it is not clear if COVID-19 outbreak will impact these numbers in the coming quarters.

The survey showed that the net employment outlook will be at 12 percent. This figure is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting to see a decrease in employment at their location in the next quarter. The result of this calculation is the Net Employment Outlook.

Here, 12 percent of employers anticipated an increase in payrolls, 0 percent expected a decrease and 51 percent forecasted no change leading to a Net Employment Outlook of 12 percent.

“Payrolls are expected to increase in all four regions (East, West, North and South) during the coming quarter. Employers in all four regions expect to add to payrolls during the forthcoming quarter,” said the survey report.

The strongest labour market is expected in the East, where the Net Employment Outlook stands at 13.48 percent. Steady workforce gains are also forecast in all the other three regions, North, South and West with outlooks of 12.44 percent, 12.3 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India said, “Progress of technology along with more macroeconomic stability and entrepreneur friendly schemes is certainly going to pamper the hiring sentiments. While it is too early to predict the potential impact of Covid-19 on global hiring, the reality today is that unemployment remains low in many markets and organizations globally are still struggling to find people with the right skills.”

The survey was conducted between January 6 and January 28 before the global escalation of COVID-19.

Sectoral outlook

Mining & Construction employers reported the strongest hiring intentions with a Net Employment Outlook of 16 percent. Further, employment generation will also be seen in Wholesale & Retail Trade sector with 15 percent net employment outlook and 13 percent for the Services sector.

The survey said that India’s job market, overall, looks steady when compared to the last quarter. It added that a growing demand for super specialised skills will rule the job market across industries and locations.

Globally, ManpowerGroup interviewed over 59,000 employers in 44 countries and territories to forecast labor market activity in the second quarter of 2020. In India, 5,153 employers were surveyed.

The ManpowerGroup research for the second quarter of 2020 showed that globally employers expect workforce increase in 43 of 44 countries and territories surveyed in the period up to the end of June 2020.