List of banks and NBFCs that offer the highest rates on fixed deposits

Here are the list of Banks and NBFC that offers highest rates on fixed deposit Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 State Bank of India offers similar interest rates on fixed deposit for Individuals and senior citizens i.e. 7.20-7.35 percent with a minimum deposit tenure of 10 years and the maximum deposit needed is above Rs 10 crores. 2/9 HDFC bank offers 7.00-7.40 percent to individuals and for senior citizens bank offers 7.20-7.90 percent with a minimum deposit tenure of 10 years. The maximum deposit needed is Rs 5 crores and the minimum deposit should be Rs 5,000. 3/9 ICICI Bank offers 7.00-7.95 percent to both senior and non-senior citizens with a minimum deposit tenure of 10 years. The maximum deposit needed is Rs 500 crores and the minimum deposit should be Rs 10,000. 4/9 Axis Bank gives 7.00-7.70 percent to non-senior customers and, to senior citizens, the bank gives 7.25-8.10 percent with a minimum deposit tenure of 10 years. The maximum deposit needed is Rs 100 crores and the minimum deposit should be Rs 5,000. 5/9 Bandhan Bank offers 7.40 percent to non-senior account holders and 8.15 percent to senior citizens with a minimum deposit tenure of more than 18 months and less than one year. The maximum deposit is whatever is applicable and the minimum deposit should be Rs 1,000. 6/9 Hawkins Cookers Ltd offers 11.30 percent interest rates on fixed deposit with a minimum deposit tenure needed to yield double digit return is three years. The minimum deposit needed is Rs 25,000. The fixed deposit scheme is named as Hawkins Cookers Fixed Deposit Scheme. 7/9 Mahindra Finance offers 10.07 percent interest rates on fixed deposits to non-senior customers and 10.32 percent to senior citizens with a minimum deposit tenure needed to yield double digit return is five years. The minimum deposit needed is Rs 5,000. The fixed deposit scheme is named as Samruddhi Cumulative Scheme. 8/9 Shreeram City Union Finance offers 10.42 percent interest rates on fixed deposit to non-senior customers and 10.77 percent to senior citizens with a minimum deposit tenure needed to yield double-digit returns is five years. The minimum deposit needed is Rs 5,000. The fixed deposit scheme is named as Cumulative Scheme. 9/9 Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd (KTDFC) offers 10.17 percent interest rates on fixed deposits to senior/non-senior citizens with a minimum deposit tenure needed to yield double digit return is five years. The minimum deposit needed is Rs 10,000. The fixed deposit scheme is named as KTDFC Fixed Deposit Scheme. First Published on Apr 10, 2020 03:30 pm