Slide deepens: IIP growth for September contracts 4.3%

India's industrial output continued to stutter as it contracted 4.3 percent month-on-month (MoM) in September, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 11.

Industrial output in August saw a contraction of 1.1 percent.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, contracted 3.9 percent in September, against a decline of 1.2 percent in August.

Mining fell 8.5 percent in September, against a growth of 0.1 percent in August.

Primary products fell 5.1 percent in September against a growth of 1.1 percent in August. Capital goods production fell 20.7 percent in September.

Consumer durables fell 9.9 percent in September against a growth of 4.1 percent in August a month ago.

Electricity production contracted 2.6 percent in September while infrastructure goods production contracted 6.4 percent in the same month.

“Among use-based classifications, only intermediate goods grew 7.0% in September 2019, which raises some hope for positive IIP growth after a gap of couple of months. Moreover, IIP growth in October 2019 is also likely to be in negative territory and only since November 2019 one can expect mild IIP expansion,” India Ratings and Research said in a note.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019. GDP growth was 8 percent in the same quarter of 2018-19. Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, and, therefore, a more realistic proxy to measure economic activity, grew 4.9 percent in April-June 2019, compared to 7.7 percent in the same period last year and 5.7 percent in January-March this year.

Moody’s Investors Service, on November 7, changed its outlook on India’s ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects the ineffectiveness of the government and its policy in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already-high levels, the rating agency said.

Fitch Ratings too had lowered India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 5.5 percent and had said a large credit squeeze emanating from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has pushed economic growth to a six-year low.

To boost growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October cut the primary lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent. This was the fifth consecutive rate cut since February.

The RBI also slashed its GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal to 6.1 percent from its earlier forecast of 6.9 percent during the August policy review.

“The Indian economy is presently facing a structural growth slowdown originating from declining household savings rate, and low agricultural growth. Low agricultural growth is feeding into low agricultural and non-agricultural wage growth in rural areas, which is impacting rural demand adversely. Ind-Ra, believes monetary authorities will continue to follow accommodative monetary policy and expects further rate cuts in December 2019 monetary policy,” India Ratings and Research said.

For the April-June period, the eight infrastructure sectors averaged 3.6 percent growth. Exports contracted 1.7 percent during the same period.

To combat the slowdown, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September announced a cut in corporate tax rates, bringing it down to 22 percent from 30 percent for existing companies, and to 15 percent from 25 percent for new manufacturing companies.

The finance minister on November 6 announced that the Cabinet on approved the creation of a 'professionally managed' Rs 25,000 crore fund for boosting stalled middle and low-income RERA registered housing projects that are net worth positive.