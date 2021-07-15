MARKET NEWS

Skill India | Learning should not stop with earning: PM Modi

Make India and self 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) through upskilling and reskilling should be the core focus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

'Make India' and 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) through upskilling and reskilling should be the core focus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021 and six-year completion of Skill India Mission, PM Modi said that learning should not stop with earning.

"We understood during the COVID-19 crisis that skills are the key to our lives. Skill development is a key focus and every Indian must take this seriously," he added.

PM Modi said that the government has provided ample free skill training avenues for the youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

PMKBY is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) launched in 2015. It is implemented by National Skill Development Corporation.

The objective of this skill certification scheme is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood. Individuals with prior learning experience or skills will also be assessed and certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has trained 1.28 crore youth in India, of which women constitute 46 lakh. Under the placement linked programme, more than 56 percent of the total certified have been linked to employment.

"Those born in 21st century will help India growth and develop further. Hence, skill development is a national requirement," said the prime minister.

PM Modi added that the Skill India Mission must be given a new pace of growth. PMKVY is the flagship scheme under the Skill India Mission.

Launched by in 2015, the Skill India Mission aims to train over 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022. The mission aims at vocational training and certification of Indian youth for a better livelihood and respect in the society.

The prime minister also added that India has culturally placed a high degree of respect to skilled persons.

"Skill India will help India get skilled and walk on the same pace with the globe," he added.

Referring to the Hindu deity, Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity regarded as the divine architect in scriptures, PM Modi said that skilled persons in the areas of handicrafts, carpentry, gardeners and potters are in high demand.
first published: Jul 15, 2021 10:56 am

