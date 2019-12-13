Six coal mines under allotment process: Govt

The Coal Ministry on December 13 said it is considering allotment of six coal mines that have been marked for end-uses like power, iron and steel and sale of coal.

The ministry had started allotment process for 15 coal mines for various specified end-use such as in power and iron & steel sectors.

In the allotment process, applications were received in the case of six out of 15 coal mines, the coal ministry said in a release.

On the basis of evaluation of applications received in the allotment process, six mines namely Durgapur II Taraimar/Durgapur II Sariya, Mandakini, Utkal C, Sugia Closed Mine and Tokisud North are under consideration for the allotment, the coal ministry said.

The mines will add over 5 million tonnes (MT) coal per annum to the country's coal output besides reducing dependence of industries on imported coal, the ministry said.