Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 10:20 PM IST

Six coal mines under allotment process: Govt

The ministry had started allotment process for 15 coal mines for various specified end-use such as in power and iron & steel sectors.

The Coal Ministry on December 13 said it is considering allotment of six coal mines that have been marked for end-uses like power, iron and steel and sale of coal.

The ministry had started allotment process for 15 coal mines for various specified end-use such as in power and iron & steel sectors.

In the allotment process, applications were received in the case of six out of 15 coal mines, the coal ministry said in a release.

On the basis of evaluation of applications received in the allotment process, six mines namely Durgapur II Taraimar/Durgapur II Sariya, Mandakini, Utkal C, Sugia Closed Mine and Tokisud North are under consideration for the allotment, the coal ministry said.

The mines will add over 5 million tonnes (MT) coal per annum to the country's coal output besides reducing dependence of industries on imported coal, the ministry said.

"These mines will add more than 5 MT coal per annum and boost the coal production in the country and reduce the dependence of industries on imported coal. This will also generate about Rs 15,000 crore revenue for state governments where the mines are located besides royalties and other applicable taxes," according to the ministry statement.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Business #coal #Coal Ministry #Economy #India

