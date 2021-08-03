Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

On August 1, some diligent tax-payers who tried to file their income tax returns were in for a shock. The new e-filing portal, they realised, was demanding a penalty for late-filing. This, despite the income tax department having extended the due date from July 31 to September 30.​ Though such tax-payers were attempting to file returns well before the deadline, the new income tax portal demanded late-filing fees due to technical malfunction.

This is not the first time that tax-payers have encountered such challenges. The finance ministry and the income-tax department have assured tax-payers that the glitches will be resolved soon.

Should you go ahead and file your returns now or wait for a few weeks for the hiccups to be addressed? Tune into Simply Save to listen to tax expert Karan Batra’s advice on the approach you should adopt now.