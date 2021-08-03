MARKET NEWS

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Tax-payers filing returns in August complain of erroneous late-filing penalty demand on the newly-minted, glitch-ridden income tax portal

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST

On August 1, some diligent tax-payers who tried to file their income tax returns were in for a shock. The new e-filing portal, they realised, was demanding a penalty for late-filing. This, despite the income tax department having extended the due date from July 31 to September 30.​ Though such tax-payers were attempting to file returns well before the deadline, the new income tax portal demanded late-filing fees due to  technical malfunction.  

This is not the first time that tax-payers have encountered such challenges. The finance ministry and the income-tax department have assured tax-payers that the glitches will be resolved soon.

Should you go ahead and file your returns now or wait for a few weeks for the hiccups to be addressed? Tune into Simply Save to listen to tax expert Karan Batra’s advice on the approach you should adopt now.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:40 pm

