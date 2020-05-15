App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simplified labour laws may help reduce compliance cost, bandwidth for enterprises

The report notes that historically, high costs, the theoretical complexities of adherence, and issues with labor inspections (such as corruption, harassment) have remained key impediments for compliance, and in turn, for the formalisation of the country's workforce.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre has announced the simplification and codification of the over 40 central labour laws into four codes-- Code on Wages, Code on Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions, Code on Social Security, and Industrial Relations.

The Code on Wages has already been approved by the Parliament in August.

The move is expected to help bring down compliance costs and bandwidth for enterprises, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Close

Till date, the numerous laws around the subject of labour have created a legal roadblock for businesses and firms, especially the more manpower-intensive ones. The lack of clarity and the overlap in the provisions of many of these laws have also weighed heavily on the job creation process in the formal sector.

related news

The report notes that, historically, high costs, the theoretical complexities of adherence, and issues with labor inspections (such as corruption, harassment) have remained key impediments for compliance, and in turn, for the formalisation of the country's workforce.

This is likely to change in the new model, aimed at both lowering cost and increasing the ease of compliance. The new paradigm further hints at higher penalties (v/s the old one) for contravention, augmenting the case for strict compliance.

The government's emphasis on the formalisation of workforce can also be seen from the fact that these codes envisage the outreach of different schemes to the informal sector. For instance, one of the changes expected is the statutory provision to issue appointment letters to every employee even within the informal sector, the report notes.

Similarly, these codes are aimed at making minimum wage and the payment of wages applicable to both the organised and unorganized sectors.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #labour laws

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.