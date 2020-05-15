Simplified labour laws may help reduce compliance cost, bandwidth for enterprises

The Centre has announced the simplification and codification of the over 40 central labour laws into four codes-- Code on Wages, Code on Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions, Code on Social Security, and Industrial Relations.

The Code on Wages has already been approved by the Parliament in August.

The move is expected to help bring down compliance costs and bandwidth for enterprises, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Till date, the numerous laws around the subject of labour have created a legal roadblock for businesses and firms, especially the more manpower-intensive ones. The lack of clarity and the overlap in the provisions of many of these laws have also weighed heavily on the job creation process in the formal sector.

The report notes that, historically, high costs, the theoretical complexities of adherence, and issues with labor inspections (such as corruption, harassment) have remained key impediments for compliance, and in turn, for the formalisation of the country's workforce.

This is likely to change in the new model, aimed at both lowering cost and increasing the ease of compliance. The new paradigm further hints at higher penalties (v/s the old one) for contravention, augmenting the case for strict compliance.

The government's emphasis on the formalisation of workforce can also be seen from the fact that these codes envisage the outreach of different schemes to the informal sector. For instance, one of the changes expected is the statutory provision to issue appointment letters to every employee even within the informal sector, the report notes.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Similarly, these codes are aimed at making minimum wage and the payment of wages applicable to both the organised and unorganized sectors.