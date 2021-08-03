Significantly off the mark, says India’s chief economic adviser on IMF downgrade

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

India’s chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has said the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent downgrade of the country’s growth projection is "significantly off the mark."

Last week, the IMF cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 9.5 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22 from 12.5 percent, citing the hit on economic activity and demand due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19.

"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," the multilateral institution said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.