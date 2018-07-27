App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SIAM calls for early resolution of transporters' strike

The nationwide strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which claims support of 93 lakh truckers, has entered the eighth day today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Automobile industry body SIAM today asked all stakeholders to resolve the ongoing transporters' strike, saying it has severely impacted the sector in the last few days.

Companies such as Tata Motors, Ford India and Skoda Auto India have had to adjust production as the strike affected both parts supplies and distribution of vehicles.

"Our members are facing unprecedented crisis as it is affecting the movement of vehicles and components supply because of the strike," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said in a statement.

Stating that the strike has 'severely impacted' the automobile sector in the last few days, he said, many of domestic consignments are held up on roads, which has disrupted the supply chain and completely derailed the production at assembly lines of some companies.

related news

"Even the exports have taken a hit, resulting in losses for most of our members, who are unable to fulfil their export commitments," he said, adding "SIAM would request all stakeholders to resolve the issue before the situation deteriorates."

The nationwide strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which claims support of 93 lakh truckers, has entered the eighth day today.

The transporters' demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.