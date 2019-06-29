Should DU conduct aptitude tests rather than setting 98% cut-offs?

The Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admissions into the undergraduate programmes across all its colleges. If you are an average performer, meaning if you have not scored anything above 98 percent in your 12th board examinations, chances are you will not get through to any college/course of your choice. But, the important question is, do the cut-offs make sense?

There is a significant difference in the way the admission process works in India versus in the West. The board examination scores are important, no doubt. But, just 98 percent in the Class 12 board examination will not guarantee a seat in a US university. The aptitude is crucial, so is how good a candidate is in non-academic activities like sports, art or music.

Popular Indian universities like DU, on the other hand, select students primarily on the basis of the marks they scored. While a handful of colleges do have entrance examinations and interviews, the board examination score is the first entry barrier.

An aptitude test accompanied by 80-85 percent cut-off range would open up opportunities for many more students. Further, both the college and the prospective candidate stand to gain. This also eliminates any unfair advantage that a student has on account of belonging to a particular board or state.

For the colleges, it makes sense to test if a student is genuinely interested in the course that they wish to pursue. A simple test of 30 minutes could be the key differentiator. This is essential because students choose an institute, not just for the courses that are on offer but also for how popular the college is.

On the other hand, students will be able to gauge whether they have the required aptitude for pursuing the undergraduate programme. There is a sea of difference between what a student likes to study and what he/she is actually capable of pursuing.

In India, courses pursued at the undergraduate level decide on the career path that a student can take up. For example, for pursuing a Master's degree in a subject, most institutes mandate that the student should have done their Bachelor's degree in the same subject or a closely-allied field.

Taking a subject that one is not interested in building a career in only dampens the prospects of getting into a job of one's choice. Hence, an aptitude test would help resolve these issues.

While many would argue that conducting aptitude tests could be an administrative nightmare, the country has several specialised agencies equipped to handle the large numbers. Handing over the process to such niche agencies would make the path smoother.

Scoring above 95 percent in the board examinations is definitely an achievement worth being proud of. However, that does not make a 93-94 percent scorer less qualified to pursue a course of their course. Easing the entry barrier would only help India reap the benefits of its demographic dividend.