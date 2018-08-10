Shipping Ministry revokes approval for vessels to export livestock to Gulf countries from Gujarat

Days after local authorities stopped export of livestock from a port in Kutch, Gujarat, to Gulf countries ahead of Bakr Eid, the Union Shipping Ministry has revoked permission for shipping of animals. A livestock exporters association said traders will incur huge losses due to the decision, as animals are in great demand ahead of the Bakr Eid festival.

Earlier, Kutch Collector Remya Mohan had stopped the export of livestock from Tuna port in the district after some activists complained that animals were being subjected to cruelty.

As per the circular issued by the Directorate General of Shipping yesterday, "the permission for certain mechanised sailing vessels to operate during the month of August from ports in Gujarat during the year 2018 is withdrawn with immediate effect".

On August 3, the Directorate had approved operation of these mechanised sailing vessels specifically for export of livestock, following a representation made by a vessels owners association.

Livestock are generally exported by 'country crafts' (wooden mechanised vessels).

Around 10,000 sheep and goats, supposed to be sent to Gulf countries on August 6, are now stranded at the port, according to the exporters.

"Due to bad weather, country crafts are usually not allowed to sail till September. However, the traders' association told the DG Shipping that they would incur a huge loss if they do not export the livestock to Gulf countries before Bakr Eid on August 22," said Nautical Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General of Kandla Port Trust, A K Patel.

"The DG Shipping had given permission on August 3. But we were informed yesterday through another circular that the earlier permission has been withdrawn," he said.

It did not refer to the collector's decision, he added.

On August 6, when the livestock cargo was about to sail, collector Remya Mohan set up a three-member committee to probe whether the exporters were violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

She also directed Deendayal Port Trust (Kandla Port Trust) to stop any exports from Tuna "until further decision".

The collector took the action after some animal rights activists approached the Gujarat government, alleging that the livestock were subjected to cruelty.

In its report submitted yesterday, the committee, headed by Anjar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijay Rabari, said the traders were found to have violated "some provisions of the Act".

The ban on export will affect the livelihood of over 40,000 families dependent on this trade, said Adil Noor, secretary of Livestock Exporters Association of Gujarat.

The livestock are being exported from Tuna port since 1971, he added.