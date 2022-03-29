English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Sharp recovery in FY22 to help sustain growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    The government’s road map for imparting momentum to the economy focusses on growth at the macro level and complementing it with all-inclusive welfare at the micro level, promoting digital economy and fintech, technology-enabled development, energy transition and climate action and relying on a virtuous cycle of investment and growth, the finance minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

    India’s sharp economic recovery post COVID-19 and Budget initiatives will help in sustaining growth momentum in the years to come, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

    The government’s road map for imparting momentum to the economy focusses on growth at the macro level and complementing it with all-inclusive welfare at the micro level, promoting digital economy and fintech, technology-enabled development, energy transition and climate action and relying on a virtuous cycle of investment and growth, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

    The government’s road map was put into effect in 2014, she said, adding that major reforms, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and significant reduction in corporate tax rate, were implemented.

    The reforms contributed to the real GDP growing at an annual average rate of 6.8 per cent during 2014-20, she said.

    At the end of this period, she said, the government announced National Infrastructure Pipeline of projects to take economic growth to the higher level.

    Close

    Related stories

    "India’s sharp economic recovery in 2021-22 and Budget measures have prompted international rating agencies to forecast a real GDP growth above 8 per cent in 2022-23. This will sustain the growth momentum in the economy,” she said.

    The Union Budget 2022-23 is the latest road map of the government for taking India’s economy to a higher growth trajectory, she said, adding, the PM Gatishakti Scheme in the Budget is a huge investment in physical infrastructure drawing from the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

    The government’s direct participation in building infrastructure is reflected in the capital budget increasing once again by 35 per cent over the previous year, she said.

    The road map further supports the MSMEs through extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), revamping of Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme and implementation of Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, she said.

    The 'Make in India’ programme is also facilitated by replacement of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act with a new legislation, she added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 04:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.