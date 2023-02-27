 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shares rise as the dollar takes a breather from rate-driven rally

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

U.S. manufacturing and services data, as well as a raft of euro zone inflation figures are going to be instrumental in shaping investor expectations for March's central bank meetings.

Global shares rose on Monday, but skimmed six-week lows, after another round of data last week forced investors to prepare for higher interest rates in the United States and Europe and there could be more figures to underpin that argument this week.

There are also at least six Federal Reserve policy makers on the speaking diary this week to offer a running commentary on the likelihood of further rate hikes.

China has manufacturing surveys and the National People's Congress kicks off at the weekend and will see new economic policy targets and policies, as well as a reshuffling of government officials.