App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Seven in 10 Indians willing to share personal data with banks, insurers to get discounts: Survey

India and China were among countries were consumers were more willing to share personal data

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seven in 10 consumers in India are willing to share significant personal information with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing on products and services. A survey report by Accenture said information such as location data and lifestyle details are readily shared by consumers.

The data is part of Accenture’s global Financial Services Consumer Study, which was based on a survey of 47,000 consumers in 28 markets. These include 2,000 consumers in India. The study found that more than two-thirds of Indian consumers would share that data for benefits including more-rapid loan approvals, discounts on gym memberships and personalised offers based on current location.

At the same time, people believe privacy is paramount, with nearly four out of five consumers (81 percent) saying they are very cautious about the safety of their personal data.

When asked what would lead them to leave their bank/insurer, consumers said proper complaint resolution followed by data security breaches would be the two factors.

related news

“There’s strong evidence that consumers in India are willing to share significant personal data to improve their lives and get very targeted services and offers,” said Piyush Singh, a managing director at Accenture who leads its financial services practice in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Indian consumers showed strong support for personalised insurance premiums, with 76 percent interested in receiving adjusted car insurance premiums based on safe driving and 69 percent in exchange for life insurance premiums tied to a healthy lifestyle.

The vast majority of consumers (92 percent) would provide personal data, including income, location and lifestyle habits, to their insurer if they believe it would help reduce the possibility of injury or loss.

In banking, 93 percent of consumers would be willing to share income, location and lifestyle habit data for rapid loan approval, and 91 percent would do so to receive personalised offers based on their location, such as discounts from a retailer.

Nearly three-quarters (76 percent) of consumers want their banks to provide updates on how much money they have until their next payday, with the same rate of respondents (76 percent) wanting savings tips based on their spending habits.

Appetite for data sharing differs around the world

Appetite for sharing significant personal data with financial firms was high in China and India, with 67 percent and 69 percent of consumers, respectively willing to share more data for personalised services. That rate was even higher in Southeast Asia, with 81 percent of respondents in Indonesia and 74 percent in Thailand saying the same.

Half (50 percent) of consumers in the US and only 42 percent in Australia said they were willing to share more data for personalised services, and in Europe, where the General Data Protection Regulation took effect in May — consumers were more sceptical.

For instance, only 40 percent of consumers in both the UK and Germany said they would be willing to share more data with banks and insurers in return for personalised services.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.